Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BECN stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

