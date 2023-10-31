CRA International (CRAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRA International Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $675.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. CRA International has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $128.10.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRAI. StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,871,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,871,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

