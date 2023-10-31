HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

HSBC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 71.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 15,471.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 68.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 356.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.49) to GBX 820 ($9.98) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.21) to GBX 722 ($8.79) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.13.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

