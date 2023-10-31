Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,832.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.