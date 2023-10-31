Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 256.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 33,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,531,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 98,802 shares of company stock worth $2,024,878. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

