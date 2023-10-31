Artivion (AORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Artivion to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Artivion has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Artivion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Artivion has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
