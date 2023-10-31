Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $218.00 to $226.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $221.00 to $223.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.7 %

WTW opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.72.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public Limited alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.