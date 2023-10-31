Peloton Interactive (PTON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,925,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 55,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

