BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

BP (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. BP has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BP by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

