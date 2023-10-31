AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, RTT News reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -553.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

