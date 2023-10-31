Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $161.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 31.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

