Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HARP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

HARP stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.