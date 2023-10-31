Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
HARP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.
HARP stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
