Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:HERD opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.3683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
