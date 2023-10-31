Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 716,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

HFWA opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $576.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.



Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

