Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 703,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 155,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

