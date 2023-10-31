Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Casa Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CASA stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casa Systems
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Casa Systems
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.