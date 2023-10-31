Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Up 3.2 %

DORM opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

