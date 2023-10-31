IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-1.10 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,827,754.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at $747,827,754.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,648. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

