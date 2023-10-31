Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTKB opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,815,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,074,813.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,348,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,748,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

