Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

