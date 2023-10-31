Adviser Investments LLC Buys 11,167 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Asset Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

