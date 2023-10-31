Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
