Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.