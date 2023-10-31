Choreo LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after acquiring an additional 560,296,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,050,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,033,000 after purchasing an additional 684,773 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

