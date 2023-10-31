U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VEA stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.