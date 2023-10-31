Larson Financial Group LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

