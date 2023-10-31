Choreo LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 792,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

