American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.45. American Express has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

