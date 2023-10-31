Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 487.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 30,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

