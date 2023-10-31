Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,992 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.