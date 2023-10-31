Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $197.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

