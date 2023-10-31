Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average is $420.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

