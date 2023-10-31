Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average is $420.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.