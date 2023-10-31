Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $303.58 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

