EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.92 and a 200-day moving average of $397.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.