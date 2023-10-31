Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 350.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

