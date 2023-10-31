Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 8,314 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.90. The company has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

