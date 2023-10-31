Cwm LLC Buys 358 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.58 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

