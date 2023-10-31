Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.