Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,984. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

AKAM stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

