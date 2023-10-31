Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $71.37 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $71.37 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,339.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00712972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00143194 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

