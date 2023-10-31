Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.0828 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $51.66 million and $20,944.47 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
