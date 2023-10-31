Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0297

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $175.58 million and $4.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.92 or 0.05247363 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,227,410 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,487,410 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

