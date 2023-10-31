Energi (NRG) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $97,502.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,295,516 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.