Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $76.65 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,345.08 or 1.00015957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,491,353 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 141,491,040.87594488 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.54756881 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $11,542,498.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.