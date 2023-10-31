PegNet (PEG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.23 Million

PegNet (PEG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. PegNet has a market capitalization of $98.23 million and approximately $53,823.18 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet launched on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegNet has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegNet is 0.04501182 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,138.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

