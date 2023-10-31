Electroneum Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005237 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,957,849,432 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.