Celer Network Reaches Market Cap of $108.80 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $108.80 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

