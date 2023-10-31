Morgan Stanley Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $103.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.9 %

ACGL stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $87.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

