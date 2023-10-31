Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $397.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.94 and its 200 day moving average is $480.57. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 45.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,240 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

