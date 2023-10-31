Morgan Stanley Trims PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price to $7.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Price Performance

PETS stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PetMed Express by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.



