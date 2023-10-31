Oppenheimer Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Market Perform

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.70.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

